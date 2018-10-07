Bengals get two defensive TDs, rallying for 27-17 win

AP

It was a tale of two halves in Cincinnati.

The Dolphins dominated the first half, taking a 17-0 halftime lead. But it was all Cincinnati in the second half as the Bengals have become this season’s comeback kids.

The Bengals scored 27 unanswered points, including two defensive touchdowns to rally for a 27-17 victory. They moved to 4-1, while handing the Dolphins their second consecutive defeat after three victories to open the season.

Miami, missing three offensive linemen after left tackle Laremy Tunsil left with a head injury, could not keep the Bengals away from quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Cincinnati sacked Tannehill three times, including two by Geno Atkins, and harassed him nearly every pass attempt in the second half.

Carlos Dunlap‘s sack with 2:37 remaining resulted in a fumble, which Sam Hubbard returned 19 yards for a clinching touchdown.

The Bengals also scored on a pick-six.

Dolphins left tackle Sam Young, Tunsil’s replacement, was beaten by Michael Johnson, who forced an attempted throw away by Tannehill. But Tannehill’s pass bounced off offensive lineman Durham Smythe‘s helmet and back to Johnson, who ran 22 yards with the interception for a touchdown. That tied the game at 17 with 11:43 remaining.

Randy Bullock‘s 20-yard field goal with 3:30 remaining gave the Bengals their first lead at 20-17, and then Hubbard iced it.

Andy Dalton finished 20-of-30 for 248 yards with one touchdown and one interception. A.J. Green caught six passes for 112 yards.

Tannehill went 20-of-35 for 185 yards with a touchdown and two fourth-quarter interceptions. He also lost the fumble in the fourth quarter.