Bengals score 17 unanswered to tie Dolphins

With Dolphins left tackle Laremy Tunsil being evaluated for a concussion, Sam Young replaced him. Young got beat by Michael Johnson, who forced an attempted throw away by Ryan Tannehill.

But Tannehill’s pass bounced off the helmet of offensive lineman Durham Smythe‘s helmet and back to Johnson, who ran 22 yards with the interception for a touchdown. It tied the game at 17.

The Dolphins led 17-0 at halftime, but the Bengals have dominated the second half.

Randy Bullock, who had a field goal blocked in the first half, hit a 51-yarder to get the Bengals on the scoreboard in the third quarter.

Joe Mixon scored on an 18-yard pass from Andy Dalton only six seconds into the fourth quarter, and 3:11 later, Johnson tied it.