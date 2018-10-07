Bills turn Titans fumble into 7-0 lead

Getty Images

The Bills used early fumble recoveries to fuel their only win of the 2018 season and they’ve followed the same script to a lead over the Titans in the first quarter this Sunday.

Rookie Tremaine Edmunds knocked the ball out of Titans wide receiver Taywan Taylor‘s grasp and linebacker Matt Milano fell on it to give the Bills possession just inside Titans territory. They’d cover 47 yards on the next 11 plays and ended the drive with quarterback Josh Allen scrambling 14 yards for a touchdown.

The drive included a fourth down conversion by running back Chris Ivory at the 38-yard-line as the Bills did all they could to ensure they’d take the lead.

Allen ran for two touchdowns in Buffalo’s Week Three win over the Vikings, so that’s another similarity for the Bills to shoot for as they try to end Tennessee’s three-game winning streak.