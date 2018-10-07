Both Chargers tackles inactive today against Raiders

Getty Images

If the Raiders are going to get any pressure on a quarterback (after trading away Khalil Mack), today could be the day.

The Chargers are without both their starting tackles, as Russell Okung and Joe Barksdale are inactive for today’s game.

Okung left last week’s game with a groin injury, and Barksdale has been out since injuring his knee in the opener. It might not matter, as the Raiders are tied for last in the league in sacks with five.

Also inactive for the Chargers are wide reciever Travis Benjamin, linebacker Kyzir White, center Cole Toner, wide receiver J.J. Jones, and injured defensive end Joey Bosa.

The Raiders will be without starting guard Kelechi Osemele, along with linebacker Shilique Calhoun, safety Karl Joseph, wide receiver Brandon LaFell, cornerback Nick Nelson, offensive lineman Ian Silberman, and running back DeAndré Washington.