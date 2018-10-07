Brandin Cooks being evaluated after big hit by Tedric Thompson

Getty Images

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks was knocked out of the Super Bowl while with the Patriots in February after suffering a concussion on a big hit from safety Malcolm Jenkins.

He’s being evaluated for another head injury in Seattle this Sunday. Cooks was drilled by Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson on a helmet-to-helmet hit after catching a pass from Jared Goff just after the two minute warning in the second quarter. There was no flag on Thompson and Cooks appeared to be past being a defenseless player at the time of contact.

Cooks dropped the ball for a fumble that Seattle recovered, although the turnover was wiped out by a holding penalty on the Seahawks during the play.

Medical personnel came to look at Cooks, who appeared to exhibit the “fencing response” with his hands that is a sign of a head injury. He is being evaluated for now, but it will be no surprise if he’s done for the day.