Browns and Ravens going to overtime

Getty Images

The Browns defense has done an incredible job on the Ravens Sunday.

Their offense wasn’t able to make it count.

The AFC North rivals are headed to overtime, tied 9-9 on a day when defenses dominated.

The Browns held the out of the end zone, stopping a streak of 13 games of scoring 20 points or more for the Ravens. But Justin Tucker‘s 32-yard field goal with 52 seconds left sent it to the extra session.

The Browns appeared to have a chance to try a game-winning field goal, but Greg Joseph‘s 55-yarder was wide left, the seventh missed kick for the Browns this year (four field goals and three extra points). That was one of the mistakes on the last drive, as Jarvis Landry‘s inability to get out of bounds cost them time they didn’t have.