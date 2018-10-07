Browns go up 6-3 at halftime on the Ravens

AP

Baker Mayfield giveth, Baker Mayfield getteth it back.

The Browns are up 6-3 at halftime, after their rookie quarterback got them back on the board just before the break.

Mayfield atoned for an early interception with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins, but the Browns promptly missed the extra point.

Mayfield is 12-of-17 for 152 yards, a mostly good start.

But the best news has been the way the Browns have stopped the recently hot Ravens offense. Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco has just 131 yards passing at halftime and has been picked off once, as he hasn’t been able to get downfield as often as he’s accustomed to.

The Browns have struggled on special teams throughout the year, but cornerback Denzel Ward blocked a Justin Tucker field goal attempt just before the break, the kind of positive momentum they needed going into the locker room.