Cardinals get their first win by stifling the 49ers’ offense

The Cardinals are finally on the board.

After losing their first four games, the Cardinals went to San Francisco and shut down the 49ers’ offense, winning 28-18.

49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard threw two interceptions, lost two fumbles and was sacked four times. He was not good, and the Cardinals made his life miserable all day. Arizona’s Josh Bynes scooped up a fumble and ran 23 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to seal the win, although there was some garbage time action after that, with the 49ers scoring a touchdown to make the final score closer.

Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen wasn’t particularly good, completing 10 of 25 passes for 170 yards, but he didn’t have any turnovers and was only sacked once. By avoiding mistakes while the Cardinals forced Beathard into plenty of mistakes, Rosen did enough.

Today’s result makes both the Cardinals and 49ers 1-4. Neither one of these teams is very good, but the 49ers are a major disappointment for the league, which has slated the 49ers to play in prime time several times the rest of the way. Their Sunday night game in two weeks against the Rams now looks like it should be flexed into the afternoon. This isn’t the kind of football the NFL wants on a big stage.