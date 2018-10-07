Case Keenum throws first TD pass since Week One

AP

The wait for quarterback Case Keenum‘s second touchdown pass as a member of the Broncos has come to an end.

Keenum threw a touchdown in the team’s season-opening win over the Seahawks, but did not put points on the board through the air as the team went 1-2 over the last three weeks. He was able to snap that cold spell on the second possession of the day against the Jets.

Jets running back Bilal Powell was stripped of the ball by defensive lineman Adam Gotsis on his own 20-yard-line and Keenum hit rookie wideout Courtland Sutton from eight yards out to put the Broncos on the board.

In addition to being Keenum’s second touchdown pass of the year, it was also the first score of Sutton’s NFL career.