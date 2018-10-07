Chargers blow out Raiders to improve to 3-2

Getty Images

The Chargers appears to have answered some questions. Then again, maybe it’s just the Raiders.

Philip Rivers and company cruised to an easy 26-10 win over the Raiders, excelling on both sides of the ball and at least not self-destructing on special teams.

Rivers completed 22-of-27 passes for 339 yards and two touchdowns.

You’d call it efficient because of the completion percentage (81.5), but he was gaining yards in chunks as he did it (12.6 yards per attempt).

It’s honestly hard to tell what the Raiders (1-4) are good enough at to consider a strength.

They didn’t run it very well (without left guard Kelechi Osemele), finishing with 41 ground yards with Marshawn Lynch gaining just 31 on nine carries.

They also threw it at odd times, including Derek Carr‘s late-third quarter interception from the Chargers 1-yard line. (I thought when you had Lynch in the backfield you were supposed to run it from there). Carr was 24-of-33 for 268 yards with a touchdown and a pick on the day.

The Raiders also continued to make untimely mistakes, including Bruce Irvin‘s needless roughing the passer penalty just before the half. He took two steps before giving Rivers a two-handed chuck, giving the Chargers a chance at a field goal (which they missed, because some things should just be consistent).

The Raiders were also remarkably casual late when they were trailing, calling plays as if they were expecting to be go to overtime again. But they weren’t playing the Browns this week, so that wasn’t happening.