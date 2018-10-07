Chargers blow out Raiders to improve to 3-2

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 7, 2018, 6:55 PM EDT
The Chargers appears to have answered some questions. Then again, maybe it’s just the Raiders.

Philip Rivers and company cruised to an easy 26-10 win over the Raiders, excelling on both sides of the ball and at least not self-destructing on special teams.

Rivers completed 22-of-27 passes for 339 yards and two touchdowns.

You’d call it efficient because of the completion percentage (81.5), but he was gaining yards in chunks as he did it (12.6 yards per attempt).

It’s honestly hard to tell what the Raiders (1-4) are good enough at to consider a strength.

They didn’t run it very well (without left guard Kelechi Osemele), finishing with 41 ground yards with Marshawn Lynch gaining just 31 on nine carries.

They also threw it at odd times, including Derek Carr‘s late-third quarter interception from the Chargers 1-yard line. (I thought when you had Lynch in the backfield you were supposed to run it from there). Carr was 24-of-33 for 268 yards with a touchdown and a pick on the day.

The Raiders also continued to make untimely mistakes, including Bruce Irvin‘s needless roughing the passer penalty just before the half. He took two steps before giving Rivers a two-handed chuck, giving the Chargers a chance at a field goal (which they missed, because some things should just be consistent).

The Raiders were also remarkably casual late when they were trailing, calling plays as if they were expecting to be go to overtime again. But they weren’t playing the Browns this week, so that wasn’t happening.

  3. Another bad performance by the the Raiders under the tutelage of the “coaching genius”. And this time, there wasn’t even a facade of being competitive during the first half of the game. Last week’s win against the Browns was a mirage because the Browns are also a very poorly-coached team. I have no doubt that the “coaching legend” again won’t take personal accountability for today’s disgrace but will instead throw Carr and others under the bus as is his M.O.

    Unfortunately, as I predicted it looks like this season is turning out to be a replay of Art Shell’s 2nd Raider stint in 2006.

    Only I find this much worse because at least with Shell he was brought back by Al Davis (who by that time had totally lost it) based on his regret for firing Shell the first time. And the team was very bad for 3 years before Shell was brought back. Also, I have always admired to this day Shell for his contributions to the Raiders during his HOF playing career.

    On the other hand, Gruden the flimflam artist was brought back by Son-of-Al purely as a publicity stunt to bamboozle the gullible segment of Oakland fanbase from the move to Vegas. Son-of-Al has demonstrated no interest in putting a winning product on the field. If he did, he would’ve retained Del Rio and given him an ultimatum to bring in a good DC and upgrade from Downing (who should never have replaced Musgrave – that was Carr’s idea) at OC. Or he could’ve brought in a no-nonsense HC with relatively recent experience who wouldn’t completely take over personnel decisions. As it stands, Gruden is not only a less-than-mediocre HC but he wantonly destroyed what was just a few years ago a promising young roster -and he did it much faster with the Raiders than he did with the Bucs.

  4. Al Davis, Lance Kiffin, Tom Cable, Hue Jackson, Jamarcus Russell, Bruce Gradkowski, Jason Campbell, Charlie Frye

    have a better record than

    Reggie McKenzie, Dennis Allen, JDR, Jon Gruden, Carson Palmer, Matt Flynn, Matt McGloin, Derek Carr.

    Get rid of McKenzie.

  5. Thought they might have turned the corner,Carr is just too inconsistent and gruden called a horrible game, defense is slow to react and no pass rush..Long time before Raiders are a winning team

  6. why does Gruden refuse time and time again to give the ball to lynch at the goal line. The only time he has , Lynch scored……Raiders are playing for the draft pick….sucky for chucky!

  7. Man I could have sworn that was Blake Bortles wearing Carr’s uniform …..nope it was Carr they play so similarly sometimes it’s hard to tell them apart.

  8. Wow ; playing for draft picks in week six.The only thing worse was playing must win games in weeks four and five.
    So pathetic; no excuses either ; Just poor coaching and untalented players .

