Chargers rolling early, up 17-3 on Raiders

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers let Austin Ekeler do most of the work, and it worked.

The Chargers running back took a short pass 44 yards for a touchdown, as they built a 10-3 lead over the Raiders.

They’re in position to add to it, after another mistake from Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

Bryant was running in the open field for what would have been a big gain, but he fumbled and lost it. That adds to a season of frustration, which includes things as mundane as dropped passes and potentially significant as reports of another possible suspension.

The Chargers quickly capitalized, as Melvin Gordon plunged in (after an unsuccessful goal-line attempt by defensive end Melvin Ingram), for a 17-3 lead.

There’s plenty of bad news for the Raiders, as defensive end Frostee Rucker is being evaluated for a neck injury, and he’s questionable to return.