Chiefs dominate Jaguars 30-14 as Bortles has five turnovers

Getty Images

The Chiefs dominated the Jaguars from start to finish, making a statement in a 30-14 victory.

Kansas City gained 424 yards against the league’s top-rated defense. Patrick Mahomes completed 22 of 38 passes for 313 yards and two interceptions. It wasn’t his best performance, but he did enough, including a 4-yard touchdown run.

Travis Kelce caught five passes for 100 yards.

The Jaguars gained 502 yards against the Chiefs’ 32-ranked defense, but Blake Bortles threw three interceptions after the Jaguars reached the Kansas City 3, 22 and 14 and Jacksonville turned it over on downs after reaching the Kansas City 3 and 11.

Jacksonville had five turnovers, all by Bortles. He threw four interceptions, including a pick-six, and lost a fumble.

He went 33-of-61 for 430 yards, and he ran for a 21-yard touchdown.

The Chiefs had five sacks, including a strip-sack by Dee Ford.

Kansas City had Ford and Chris Jones, who scored on a 20-yard interception return, ejected. Jones punched Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell on an extra point, and Ford was kicked out for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.