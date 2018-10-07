Chiefs dominating Jaguars as Blake Bortles struggles

Getty Images

Blake Bortles had three turnovers in the first half, including a pick-six, as the Chiefs are dominating the Jaguars 20-0.

Kansas City appears on its way to keeping its record perfect, gaining 215 yards against the league’s No. 1 defense and with Bortles unable to get the Jaguars in the end zone against the league’s worst defense.

The Jaguars have 183 yards, getting into Kansas City territory on four of six possessions. Jacksonville reached the Chiefs 3-yard line twice without scoring. They turned it over on downs once and Bortles threw an interception in the end zone as Steven Nelson made a diving pick of a pass intended for Donte Moncrief with 12 seconds remaining in the half.

Chris Jones intercepted a Bortles screen pass intended for T.J. Yeldon and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown with 1:49 remaining in the first half.

Bortles is 10-of-22 for 126 yards and the two interceptions. He also lost a fumble on a strip-sack by Dee Ford only a play after Patrick Mahomes threw his first interception of the season.

Mahomes is 13-of-24 for 176 yards with the pick. He ran for a 4-yard score in the first quarter. Travis Kelce has four catches for 70 yards, and Sammy Watkins three for 51.