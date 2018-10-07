Chris Jones ejected for throwing a punch

AP

Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones scored a touchdown. He also earned an ejection.

On the extra point try after the Jaguars’ only score, Jones took a cheap shot at Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell. With Norwell lying on his stomach and Jones on top of him, Jones threw a punch at Norwell’s hamstring.

Officials threw a flag, penalizing the Chiefs for unnecessary roughness and ejecting Jones.

Jones laughed as he was escorted off the field.

It was Jones’ second penalty of the day. He also had an offsides penalty.

Jones returned Blake Bortles‘ attempted screen pass for a 20-yard pick-six in the first half, and he also had a tackle, a sack and a pass breakup.

The Chiefs have dominated, leaving 30-7 early in the fourth quarter.