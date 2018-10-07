Cooper Kupp being evaluated for concussion as Rams and Seahawks trade touchdowns

Getty Images

The Rams are starting to run short on wide receivers.

Brandin Cooks left to be evaluated for a concussion just before halftime and the Rams announced that Cooper Kupp is in the same boat in the third quarter of the game. Kupp caught a touchdown in the first half.

The absences opened a door for Josh Reynolds and he did well with the opportunity. He caught two passes for 39 yards and had a 10-yard run to help the Rams drive for a two-yard Todd Gurley touchdown run.

That score came after the Seahawks opened the second half with a touchdown drive of their own. Mike Davis had a 37-yard run and Russell Wilson capped the drive with a three-yard touchdown pass to David Moore. It was the first score of Moore’s career.

Gurley’s score was his second of the day and tied the game at 24 with 5:04 left to play in the third quarter.