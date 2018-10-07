Corey Grant carted off with foot injury

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Corey Grant injured his left foot on an 8-yard run with 13:01 remaining in the second quarter.

Grant needed help getting off the field.

Although the Jaguars list him as questionable to return, Grant went to the locker room on a cart to undergo further evaluation.

That was his only rushing attempt before leaving.

With starting running back Leonard Fournette inactive, the Jaguars will have T.J. Yeldon and Brandon Wilds to carry the load the rest of the way. Yeldon has eight carries for 50 yards.