Cowboys hit their field goals, Texans miss theirs

It’s reasonable to say neither the Cowboys nor the Texans have met expectations.

But at least the Cowboys hit their field goal.

The Cowboys opened with an impressive-looking drive to start the game, but it fizzled late. Nine plays and 66 yards led to a 27-yard field goal from Brett Maher.

Most of that came on a 43-yard tight end screen to Geoff Swaim, but they were trying to work quickly as they did last week, with Dak Prescott connecting on 4-of-5 passes early.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson hit all three of his, but kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn missed his 48-yard attempt, as two offenses work to get into some kind of rhythm.

Dallas answered with a 43-yard field goal by Maher, for the 6-0 lead.