Cowboys sideline now features a real cowboy

Getty Images

During last Sunday’s Lions-Cowboys game, Dallas receiver Tavon Austin exited the game with an injury. FOX cameras subsequently displayed images of the Cowboy being examined by a cowboy.

Yes, there was a man on the Cowboys sideline wearing a cowboy hat. So with the Cowboys playing tonight on NBC, we tracked down some information as to the identity of the man in the cowboy hat.

PFT’s Charean Williams learned via communications with Cowboys radio reporter Kristi Scales that the man in the cowboy hat is Dr. Daniel Cooper, the team’s physician.

He began wearing the hat last year after his wife insisted that he protect his head and ears from skin cancer. After wearing it outdoors only, Dr. Cooper began to wear it indoors, too, in honor of former team physician Marvin Knight, who always wore a cowboy hat on the sideline.

So keep your eyes peeled tonight for the man in the cowboy hat on the Cowboys sideline. Maybe it will become a thing, and more non-Cowboys players will start wearing cowboy hats, too. Heck, maybe the players will start wearing them when not in the game.