Davante Adams set to play Sunday

The Packers went through the week with several injury issues at wide receiver and question marks remained over a pair of players after Friday’s injury report.

According to multiple reports, the answer for Davante Adams will be a positive one. Adams was limited in Wednesday’s practice due to a calf injury and he sat out Thursday’s practice entirely, but took part in Saturday’s workout and is expected to play against the Lions.

The news isn’t as good for the team’s other questionable wideout. Stacey Dales of NFL Media reports Geronimo Allison did not practice Saturday and has a hamstring injury in addition to the concussion that kept him sidelined all week.

The Packers already ruled out Randall Cobb, so it looks like it will be Adams and rookie wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling, J'Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown on Sunday.