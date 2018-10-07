Dee Ford ejected for two sportsmanlike conduct penalties

Getty Images

The Chiefs had their second player ejected from Sunday’s game.

In the fourth quarter, Dee Ford got his second unsportsmanlike conduct flag. By league rules, two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties are an automatic ejection.

Ford’s first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty came in the first half on an incompletion by Blake Bortles. His second came midway through the fourth when he chased Bortles out of bounds and then stood over the Jaguars quarterback and taunted him.

The Chiefs lead 30-14.

Ford had five tackles, a sack, three quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a pass defensed.

Officials ejected defensive end Chris Jones earlier in the second half. On a Jaguars’ extra point try, Jones took a cheap shot at Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell. With Norwell lying on his stomach and Jones on top of him, Jones threw a punch at Norwell’s hamstring.

The Chiefs also lost another key defender Sunday with Justin Houston leaving with a hamstring injury.