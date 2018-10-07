Doug Pederson rolls dice, allowing Eagles to draw within six points

Getty Images

The Eagles have gotten it going in the second half after trailing 17-3 at halftime with only 91 yards.

Philadelphia now has 297 total yards. On three second-half possessions, they have driven to the Minnesota 6, 10 and 12.

Running back Jay Ajayi lost a fumble on the first drive of the second half; the Eagles settled for a field goal on the second; and on the third, they reached the end zone on a 12-yard pass from Carson Wentz to Wendell Smallwood.

The 10-play, 66-yard drive included a fourth-down play, with Alshon Jeffery catching an 8-yard pass to convert a fourth-and-one. Eagles coach Doug Pederson continued to go against conventional wisdom, too, when he opted to go for two rather than kick the extra point to get within seven.

Smallwood ran it in to get the Eagles within 20-14 with 12:05 remaining in the fourth quarter.