Graham Gano the hero as Panthers come back for 33-31 win over Gaints

The Panthers and Giants spent the day trying to make more mistakes than the other.

But eventually, the Panthers were able to make the play.

Carolina escaped with a 33-31 win over the Giants, thanks to a career-long 63-yard field goal from kicker Graham Gano as time expired.

The dramatic ending came after the Giants reclaimed a 31-30 lead with 1:08 left in the game, on Eli Manning‘s 15-yard touchdown pass to Saquon Barkley.

That was one of two Manning touchdowns, but he had two interceptions on a weird day. The best pass of the day came from wide receiver Odell Beckham, as he hit Barkley for a 57-yard scoring pass earlier in the game.

The Panthers held the Giants at a comfortable distance early, but let the Giants back in the game through mistakes of their own. With Cam Newton throwing two picks and some sketchy defense late, they let the Giants back in the door instead of slamming it shut.

Beckham came back with a strong day, also catching eight passes for 131 yards and a score. But for all the star power on the field, Gano was the hero.