Graham Gano the hero as Panthers come back for 33-31 win over Gaints

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 7, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
The Panthers and Giants spent the day trying to make more mistakes than the other.

But eventually, the Panthers were able to make the play.

Carolina escaped with a 33-31 win over the Giants, thanks to a career-long 63-yard field goal from kicker Graham Gano as time expired.

The dramatic ending came after the Giants reclaimed a 31-30 lead with 1:08 left in the game, on Eli Manning‘s 15-yard touchdown pass to Saquon Barkley.

That was one of two Manning touchdowns, but he had two interceptions on a weird day. The best pass of the day came from wide receiver Odell Beckham, as he hit Barkley for a 57-yard scoring pass earlier in the game.

The Panthers held the Giants at a comfortable distance early, but let the Giants back in the game through mistakes of their own. With Cam Newton throwing two picks and some sketchy defense late, they let the Giants back in the door instead of slamming it shut.

Beckham came back with a strong day, also catching eight passes for 131 yards and a score. But for all the star power on the field, Gano was the hero.

10 responses to “Graham Gano the hero as Panthers come back for 33-31 win over Gaints

  1. Eric Reid’s addition to the team and his moral compass brought righteous karma to the Panthers to help the win. I only hope the snowflakes who get offended at a peaceful protest can find a way to get to sleep tonight.

  3. Congrats on the win. You lose on a 63 yarder, it hurts but what can you do. But again, the officiating is ridiculous. The personal foul that helped set up the Panthers last TD was one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen. Can’t wait to hear the league Mea Culpa on Monday.

  4. Too bad FOX turned away from the game after it had switched to the game in many other markets, due to ‘the NFL rules’. Worst cutaway from a game I’ve ever seen. Shouldn’t the NFL be more concerned about changing this rule than finding new ways to screw over the Browns?

  6. Frustrating game to watch. Greg Gano bailed out a day filled with bad passing routes, mediocre defensive line play, a defensive backfield that was asleep (except Adams), and generally poor line play. Say nothing of more injuries. Hey, a win is a win. Thanks Mr Gano.

  7. Never heard Reid’s name called once during the game! Non factor kneeling punk! Oh and I always sleep well Doc Pancake

  8. The Giants stink…their G.M. stinks…their coaching stinks, between the evaluation of the team and the play calling…it all stinks…

    All due to the owners that know more about counting money than anything else..

  9. The officials in this game should all be fired. I almost NEVER lay a loss on the refs….today, I am laying this loss solely on the refs. Forget about the garbage 15 yarders on cam and funchess….how in the heck dont you measure that 3rd down run by mcaffery on the last drive where he almost certainly came up short? DISGUSTING. They measure, he is short and its now 4th down, and cam has to throw the hail mary. BS nonsense today.

  10. “Beckham came back with a strong day, also catching eight passes for 131 yards and a score.”
    ________________

    He also had a totally brain dead play on a punt return where he failed to even look for the football resulting in it bouncing off his leg and handing a TD to the Panthers.

