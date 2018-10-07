Graham Gano was thinking of potential 63-yard game-winner from nearly four years ago

Getty Images

Panthers kicker Graham Gano had been there before.

Week 11, 2014. The Panthers trailed the Falcons late, 19-17, in Carolina. The Panthers got in range for a potential game-winning kick for Gano.

The distance? 63 yards.

Gano told PFT by phone after Sunday’s win that he thought of that one when he lined up to kick this one. That one was tipped at the line. Gano said that, this time around, he wanted to be sure the kick cleared the line.

It did. He said that he knew that the kick felt good when he kicked it, but he knew it was good only when holder Michael Palardy screamed the ruling in his ear.

After that, Gano knew what was coming next. Fearing being at the bottom of a dog pile, he ran away from this teammates.

He couldn’t run away from post-game attention.

“I feel bad for my wife,” he said as he completed his last interview before joining his family, who was patiently waiting from him much longer than they ever have before.