Haloti Ngata among Eagles’ inactives

Getty Images

The Eagles already had ruled out starting defensive end Derek Barnett and running back Darren Sproles today against the Vikings. Both players were among the team’s inactives.

Barnett injured his shoulder last week against the Titans, and Sproles remains out after injuring his hamstring in Week Two.

Philadelphia also won’t have defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, who was listed as questionable with a calf injury. That leaves the Eagles with only three active defensive tackles, and one of them, Treyvon Hester, is making his season debut.

The Eagles’ other inactives are quarterback Nate Sudfeld, offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, offensive lineman Matt Pryor and offensive guard Chance Warmack.