How quickly will NFL move on Mychal Kendricks’ definite suspension?

Getty Images

This week’s Sunday Splash! reports included a contention that Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks is trying to prove that the NFL doesn’t have the right to suspend him indefinitely. But it’s already been determined that the NFL does indeed have that right.

At this point, the only question is whether Kendricks can somehow force the league to turn the indefinite suspension into a definition suspension, with a specific number of games assessed and, in theory, Kendricks playing while awaiting suspension in January.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the written ruling from Harold Henderson confirming the indefinite suspension specifically expresses hope that the final review can be accomplished in a short time, but Henderson imposes no deadline or other mandate regarding the transformation of an indefinite ban into something like four games, six games, etc.

Some believe that the NFL hopes to simply keep Kendricks off the field until he’s sentenced. Then, in theory, the league could decide that Kendricks deserved (for example) a four-game suspension, with Kendricks getting paid for the extra eight games he missed.

The NFL would likely have no problem with that outcome (although the Seahawks might, since they’d end up paying him to not work for half of a season). When the league crafted the Commissioner Exempt list as a way to suspend players with pay pending the resolution of allegations of crimes of violence, the league was adamant that a player who is prevented from playing but who gets paid loses nothing. Which completely disregards the importance of playing football to football players.

Barring an avalanche of public opinion, the NFL quite possibly will try to kick the can right through Week 17, accomplishing its goal of keeping Kendricks off the field before eventually imposing a punishment for white-collar crime that will compare favorably to the baseline discipline of six games for domestic violence. Even though Kendricks as a practical matter will have been suspended 12 games.