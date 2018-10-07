Isaiah Crowell sets Jets rushing record, doesn’t anger anyone with TD celebration

Getty Images

The Jets got off to a bad start on Sunday and trailed the Broncos 7-0 after a fumble and a missed field goal in the first quarter of the game.

Running back Isaiah Crowell changed things in a hurry. He went 77 yards for a touchdown to tie the game and the Jets would go on to a 34-16 win that saw Crowell continue to run well. He set a Jets franchise record with 219 rushing yards and, unlike his last trip to the end zone, didn’t do anything to upset head coach Todd Bowles.

Crowell mimed using the ball as toilet paper after scoring against the Browns — his former team — in Week Three. While that landed Crowell an endorsement, it also angered Bowles and drew a fine from the league. His big score this Sunday featured no shenanigans.

“I didn’t want to do anything that would cost my team a penalty,” Crowell said, via ESPN.com. “I just wanted to drop the ball; that’s how I felt at the time. That’s usually what I do.”

Crowell said the franchise record means a lot to him and credited his offensive line for opening holes that got him to the mark on just 15 carries. The blocking was good in the passing game as well as the Broncos managed just one sack and it wasn’t by Von Miller, so there was plenty for the Jets to enjoy offensively on Sunday.