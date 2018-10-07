Jaguars expect Corey Grant to miss rest of season with Lisfranc injury

Getty Images

The Jaguars were already hurting at running back, and now they’re hurting even more.

Jacksonville running back Corey Grant suffered a Lisfranc injury in his foot that is likely to end his season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Starting running back Leonard Fournette missed today’s game with a hamstring injury, and then Grant got hurt after carrying just once today. That left T.J. Yeldon to carry the load against the Chiefs, with Brandon Wilds also getting a couple carries.

The Jaguars were expecting to be a run-heavy team this season, but Fournette’s injury has changed some plans, and Grant’s injury will change those plans even more.

Next week the Jaguars head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys. It’s unclear whether Fournette will be back by then.