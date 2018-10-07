Jarvis Landry sets record for catches in first five years, with 11 games left

Getty Images

Only five games into the 2018 season, Browns receiver Jarvis Landry already has set a record based on performance in a player’s first five seasons.

With five catches for 69 yards in Sunday’s overtime win over Baltimore, Landry surpassed Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald for the most receptions in the first five years of a player’s career.

Landry has 429. Fitzgerald had 426. Landry could end up with close to 500.

He’s also one of the biggest reasons why the Browns have turned things around, going 2-2-1 after 1-31 from 2016 through 2017.