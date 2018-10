Getty Images

Eagles safety Corey Graham is questionable to return with a right hamstring injury.

Avonte Maddox started for Graham at free safety Sunday.

The Eagles saw left tackle Jason Peters leave late in the third quarter. He appeared to be having his elbow examined, according to FOX.

Halapoulivaatai Vaitai replaced Peters for the rest of the drive.

Running back Jay Ajayi is questionable with a knee injury.

UPDATE 6:32 P.M.: Peters returned on the Eagles’ next series.