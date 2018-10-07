Jets bust Broncos defense for two long touchdowns

AP

Case Keenum threw his first touchdown pass since Week One to open the scoring at MetLife Stadium, but all the other big plays have come from the Jets offense.

The unit hasn’t done much to impress during a three-game losing streak, but they’ve scored long touchdowns on the ground and through the air in the first half of Sunday’s game. Isaiah Crowell went 77 yards for a touchdown a play after the Jets defense forced a punt to get the team on the board and Robby Anderson gave them the lead.

Anderson ran past cornerback Bradley Roby and Sam Darnold dropped the ball into his hands for a 76-yard yard touchdown that is the longest of Darnold’s brief career. Anderson also scored on a deep ball in Week One, but had just seven catches for 67 yards over the last three weeks.

Leonard Williams sacked Keenum on third down to force the punt that led to that second scoring drive. The Broncos have punted three times and scored their lone touchdown after a Bilal Powell fumble set them up with a short field.