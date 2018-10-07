Jets offense roars to life in 34-16 win

Getty Images

The Jets managed 178 yards of offense while falling to 1-3 in last Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, but the offense found the sledding much easier against the Broncos this week.

Isaiah Crowell ran 15 times for 219 yards, Sam Darnold threw three touchdowns and the Jets improved to 2-3 with a 34-16 victory over the Broncos. Bilal Powell added 99 yards on the ground for the Jets, who ended the day with 512 total yards of offense.

Wide receiver Robby Anderson was on the receiving end of two Darnold touchdowns and finished with 123 yards after managing just 108 yards through the first four weeks of the season. When you factor in the news that the league won’t be suspending Anderson, it adds up to the best week of the 2018 season for the wideout by a pretty far margin.

The Broncos offense put up some nice yardage numbers — they gained 436 — but two garbage time drives helped inflate those numbers. When the game was still at hand early in the second half, they could only muster three punts and a failure to convert on fourth down. Jets defensive end Leonard Williams helped keep the Broncos from putting things together as he came up with 2.5 sacks and other pressures that made life miserable for Case Keenum.

Even those last gasps ended poorly for Denver. A Keenum pass into the end zone on the final play of the game was tipped into safety Marcus Maye‘s hands and he returned it 104 yards before Courtland Sutton tackled him just short of the end zone. That wouldn’t have changed the outcome, obviously, but the final score would have better reflected the gap between the two teams.

The Jets will try to keep things humming at home against the Colts next Sunday. The Broncos will also be at home, but ending their three-game losing streak might be a daunting task against the Rams and their former defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.