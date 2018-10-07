Justin Houston, Eric Murray out; Armani Watts questionable

Getty Images

The Chiefs defense, which ranks last in the NFL, has had its best effort of the season. Kansas City is doing it despite three key injuries.

Linebacker Justin Houston and defensive back Eric Murray won’t return. Houston injured his hamstring and Murray his lower leg. Houston had two hits on Blake Bortles before leaving and Murray had no stats.

Rookie safety Armani Watts injured his groin and is questionable to return. He had a pass breakup before leaving.

Jordan Lucas and Ron Parker are on the field as replacements in the secondary.

The Jaguars list left tackle Josh Wells as questionable to return with a groin injury.

Josh Walker replaced Wells for the Jaguars, who have given up two sacks, including a strip-sack by Dee Ford.