Kacy Rodgers not coaching with Jets today, may have extended absence

Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers is dealing with a serious health issue that will keep him from the team today, and possibly for significant time afterward.

Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed last week that Rodgers had a health issue, and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported this morning that Rodgers won’t be there for today’s game against the Broncos. Rodgers may have an extended absence.

No one has said what the nature of Rodgers’ illness is, but it was clear from Bowles’ comments that the Jets are concerned about Rodgers’ wellbeing primarily, with the Jets’ defense a secondary concern.

Bowles himself will call the defensive plays against the Broncos today.