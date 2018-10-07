Landon Collins on officials: Felt like we were playing two teams

Getty Images

The Giants lost to the Panthers 33-31 on Sunday, but the result would have been different without a pair of calls by the officials on the last two drives of the game.

On the final drive, running back Christian McCaffrey was ruled to have gotten a first down on a third down run and that allowed the Panthers to stop the clock before Graham Gano‘s game-winning 63-yard field goal. There was no call for a booth review of a spot that the Giants felt was short and the team had no timeout to use in order to give time for one to take place.

Carolina’s previous possession saw Giants safety Landon Collins flagged for unnecessary roughness after making contact with wide receiver Devin Funchess. Collins dove to try to intercept the pass and made contact with the ball before hitting Funches,s but that didn’t stop the flag from flying.

“I hit the ball first,” Collins said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “That’s all I remember, hitting the ball and somebody hit me in the back. I thought it was my player hitting me in the back, I look down, and it was [wide receiver Devin Funchess]. But I went for the ball, my eyes were on the ball, didn’t see the opposing player there. I don’t know what kind of call that was. That’s how they saw it. The call was bad. A bad call. Second week in a row we’ve gotten bad calls like that.”

Collins said it felt “like you’re playing against two teams out there” while defensive tackle Damon Harrison said the NFL has explaining to do after the Giants had “a win stolen” from them.