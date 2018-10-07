Laurent Duvernay-Tardif fractures left fibula

Getty Images

The Chiefs will play without starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif for the next few games.

Duvernay-Tardif fractured his left fibula Sunday, coach Andy Reid announced after the game. Reid said the injury is not season ending.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time, but not too long,” Reid said, via Pete Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com. “He won’t be done for the year, which is positive.”

Duvernay-Tardif was injured in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Devey replaced Duvernay-Tardif, but the Chiefs also have Andrew Wylie as an option.