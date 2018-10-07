Le’Veon Bell wants to play for the Steelers this year

Getty Images

Running back Le'Veon Bell plans to return to football soon. And when he does he hopes to play for the Steelers.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Bell wants to play for the Steelers when he comes back to play.

It makes sense, given that Bell wouldn’t want to have to learn a new offense, new teammates, new coaches, new everything. And while Bell couldn’t stop the Steelers from trading him once he signs his franchise tender, a team that would be trading for Bell would want Bell to want to be there.

It’s a factor for the Steelers to consider when considering their options for dealing with a guy they’ve reportedly been actively trying to deal for the past couple of weeks.