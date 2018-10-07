Linval Joseph scores on fumble return to give Vikings 10-3 lead

AP

Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph scored the first touchdown of his team’s game against the Eagles. He caught a Carson Wentz fumble in midair and ran 64 yards untouched to the end zone.

Joseph’s first career touchdown gave the Vikings a 10-3 lead with 4:12 remaining in the first half. He celebrated with a home run swing.

Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly got by Lane Johnson to knock the ball out of Wentz’s hands.

Minnesota should lead by even more, but Dan Bailey has missed field goals of 28 and 45 yards. He made a 37-yarder.