Mark Barron active for first time in 2018

Getty Images

The Rams will have linebacker Mark Barron in the lineup for the first time this season.

Barron has been out with an Achilles injury since the start of the year and said during the week that he wasn’t sure if he was ready to make his debut. He’s not on the team’s inactive list, however, and we’ll find out how much he plays when the Rams face the Seahawks later on Sunday.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein, wide receiver JoJo Natson, running back John Kelly, linebacker Trevon Young, defensive tackles Sebastian Joseph-Day and defensive tackle Tanzel Smart are out for the Rams. They only have 52 players on the roster, which is why they only have six on the list.

Defensive end Frank Clark is active for the Seahawks after being listed as questionable due to an illness. Wide receiver Keenan Reynolds, running back C.J. Prosise, safety T.J. Green, linebacker K.J. Wright, defensive tackle Nazair Jones, defensive end Rasheem Green and guard Ethan Pocic are inactive.