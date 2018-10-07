Mason Crosby melts down misses three straight field goal attempts

Getty Images

For the first time in his career, Packers kicker Mason Crosby has missed three field goals in one game. And it’s not even halftime.

With three minutes left in the second quarter today in Detroit, Crosby is 0-for-3 on field goals and is a big part of the reason that the Packers are losing 17-0 to the Lions.

None of the field goal attempts was particularly long; they were attempted from 38, 41 and 42 yards. Inside the dome at Ford Field, an NFL kicker should be expected to make those kicks. Crosby missed them all.

Crosby had been kicking pretty well this season, going 10-for-11 on field goals heading into today. But his performance today is so bad that it’s worth wondering whether he could be on the verge of losing his job.