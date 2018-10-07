Mason Crosby on five missed kicks: “Uncharted territory”

Getty Images

Packers kicker Mason Crosby had a very bad day in Sunday’s 31-23 loss to the Lions.

Crosby missed four field goals and an extra point over the course of the afternoon. After the game, Crosby said that he’d never had a day like that before.

“I’ve done this a long time and I’ve never had a game like that,” Crosby said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “This is uncharted territory.”

Crosby had two misses on the year heading into Sunday and he missed a total of six kicks all of last season.

“Every attempt I felt like I was in rhythm going through it,” Crosby said, via Josh Tolentino of The Atlhletic. “It was one of those days that just wasn’t there. I’ve done this a long time, and I’ve never had a day where it wasn’t there like that. We’ll look at it, look at every facet of it and flush it.”

Kickers have been let go for less than Crosby managed on Sunday, but he has been in Green Bay since 2007 and one terrible outing probably doesn’t wipe away the rest of that run as long as things return to normal next time out.