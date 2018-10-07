Matt Breida expected to play for 49ers

Getty Images

San Francisco running back Matt Breida is officially listed as questionable for today’s game against Arizona, but he should be good to go.

Breida plans to play today despite a shoulder injury, according to multiple reports.

A second-year player who made the team as an undrafted rookie last year, Breida has burst onto the scene as the 49ers’ starter this season, carrying 41 times for 66 yards, an incredible average of 7.6 yards per carry.

Breida splits carries with Alfred Morris, who has been nowhere near as effective.