Michael Bennett gets a questionable roughing the passer penalty

AP

The controversial roughing the passer calls in the NFL are not going away.

The latest was Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett, who was flagged for hitting Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins low, then pulling his legs out from under him to take him down for a sack. Bennett was blocked as he went low, and former NFL head of officiating Mike Pereira said on the FOX broadcast that he felt Bennett had no choice but to go low because of the way he was blocked.

“Did the block really push him into it? I think it did. To me, not much he can do in that situation when he’s pushed,” Pereira said.

That will surely be Bennett’s explanation as well, and the fans in Philadelphia loudly booed the penalty. But the call was made, and it helped set up a Vikings touchdown.