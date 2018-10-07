Michael Crabtree on drops: Need to go back to the drawing board

AP

The Ravens lost 12-9 to the Browns on Sunday and there were a lot of missteps along the way to Greg Joseph‘s game-winning field goal in overtime.

There were two turnovers and a blocked field goal along with a series of costly dropped passes by wide receiver Michael Crabtree. Two came early in the proceedings and Crabtree added a third while trying for a Joe Flacco pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Crabtree now has the most dropped passes in the league and explained after the game how he plans to address the problem.

“It was a tough one. We started off slow. I put that on me. I had a game winner I could have caught. I put that on me,” Crabtree said, via the team’s website. “I’m a team player, so letting them down, that kind of hurt me. I need to go back to the drawing board and get my [stuff] together. … It’s concentration. You got to see the ball to catch the ball, and I need to see it all the way in. If that takes me going to catch 2,000 balls a week, I’m going to have to do that. It came down to the end and I should have made that catch and the game would have been over. I just worry about me and what I can control, and that’s what’s going on.”

Crabtree, who had six catches for 66 yards, and the Ravens will try to rebound in Tennessee next weekend.