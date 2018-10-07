Mike Tomlin unhappy with officiating, says it has to “get better”

Getty Images

Mike Tomlin is a member of the league’s competition committee. He isn’t happy with the officiating Sunday or what he has seen from officials this season.

The Steelers coach was asked about Bud Dupree‘s two facemask penalties and seemed to agree with those.

“But some of the other stuff, man, is a joke,” Tomlin said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “We’ve got to get better as a National Football League. Man, these penalties are costing people games and jobs. We’ve got to get them correct. And so I’m pissed about it, to be quite honest with you. But that’s all I’m going to say on it.”

After the Steelers’ victory over Tampa Bay in Week Three featured 22 penalties between the teams, including four roughing the passer penalties, Tomlin expressed concern that the game is no longer fun to watch because of all the penalties.

On Sunday, the Steelers and Falcons each had seven penalties. Steelers linebackers T.J. Watt and Jon Bostic each had a flag they questioned.