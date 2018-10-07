NFL knows it can’t afford to have a UFC 229-style melee

AP

The currently biggest story in sports has nothing to do with the NFL. But I stayed up and watched UFC 229 (does this blurb make the $64.99 a write-off?), with a main event trumped by a post-fight brawl sparked by Khabib Nurmagomedov jumping over the fence and physically going after someone from Conor McGregor’s camp.

The distraction created by the spectacle allowed multiple non-combatants to jump the fence and take shots at McGregor, who had just lost the fight via submission. UFC president Dana White later told reporters that three persons were detained for attacking McGregor, but that they were released because McGregor refused to press charges.

Prosecutors could still decide to proceed against the civilians, given that the video evidence is indisputable. They also could proceed against Nurmagomedov, who seemed to justify his behavior after the fight by pointing to things that were said by McGregor’s camp about Nurmagomedov in the run-up to the fight.

For now, White said the Nevada Athletic Commission has withheld Nurmagomedov’s purse, and White tapped the brakes on talk of a seemingly inevitable rematch pending action by the Nevada Athletic Commission and given the possibility that Nurmagomedov may have trouble staying in the U.S. or returning based on his behavior.

“We’re regulated by the Nevada State Athletic Commission or whatever state we’re in, right?” White said. “The Nevada State Athletic Commission is going to go after him, I’m sure pretty hard. He doesn’t have to worry about me right now, he has to worry about Nevada. The Governor was here tonight,” White said. “The Governor went running out of the building. That’s not good. Governor running out of the building isn’t good. He’s in trouble.”

So here comes the part where we tie this to the NFL. Obviously, it’s critical that the league always have security measures in place to prevent players from getting into the stands and fans from getting onto the field. Even though the sport entails plenty of physical contact, there’s a clear, bright line needs to be respected by players and fans, and protected by the NFL and local security personnel.

Last December, Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson tried to get into the stands during a game in Jacksonville after fans threw things at him. Two fans were indefinitely banned from the venue for their behavior. If Jefferson had managed to attack one or more fans, it would have been worse.

Surely, the NFL will be studying the UFC 229 incident in detail (Patriots owner Robert Kraft may be able to provide a compelling first-hand account, given that he was sitting at ringside) and using whatever they can glean from the situation to ensure that the league has procedures in place to prevent this kind of thing.