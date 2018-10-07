NFL’s head of officiating made decision to eject Chris Jones

Getty Images

On-field officials initially only penalized Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones for throwing a punch. But Al Riveron, the NFL’s senior vice president of officiating, reviewed the play in New York and made the decision to eject Jones, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports.

It is the first time Riveron has exercised his new authority to disqualify players upon review, signaling down to officials to send Jones to the locker room.

Jones became the seventh player ejected this season, taking a cheap shot at the back of Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell‘s leg while lying on top of Norwell.

The Chiefs later had Dee Ford automatically ejected after the linebacker picked up his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the day.

Jones scored on a 20-yard interception return before his ejection.