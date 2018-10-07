No Dalvin Cook for Vikings on Sunday

Getty Images

When the Vikings faced the Eagles in January for a berth in the Super Bowl, they didn’t have running back Dalvin Cook. They won’t have him again today.

Cook is officially inactive for the game in Philadelphia, with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week Two against the Packers.

Latavius Murray will start at tailback in Cook’s absence. Murray has three yards rushing on four carries in the last two games.

Also inactive for the Vikings are defensive end Everson Griffen, defensive end Tashawn Bower, cornerback Trae Waynes, cornerback Marcus Sherels, quarterback Kyle Sloter, and linebacker Devante Downs.

Waynes has a concussion. Rookie Mike Hughes will start in his place.