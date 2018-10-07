Odell Beckham gets long touchdown pass — by throwing one

Getty Images

The complicated day of Odell Beckham continues, but this time it was a positive.

The Giants wide receiver redeemed himself after some early mistakes (and a tongue-lashing from his coach) with a 57-yard touchdown pass to Saquon Barkley.

Beckham took a quick toss from Eli Manning and threw back across field to a wide open Barkley, who outran the Panthers defense to cut the Carolina lead to 17-10.

Beckham drew undue notice for his comments about the Giants offense, including that they weren’t going deep often enough, but then he made the kind of contribution he won’t have to apologize for, giving the Giants some life.

Of course, they promptly belted the ensuing kickoff out of bounds, the kind of mistakes they’ve made too often this year. That was followed by a Cam Newton fumble being wiped out when a Giants player trying to recover it was out of bounds.