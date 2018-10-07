Odell Beckham interview could create plenty of new problems

Posted by Mike Florio on October 7, 2018, 12:27 PM EDT
If Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. publicly questioning the heart of his teammates didn’t cause real problems within the organization, Beckham’s new ESPN interview definitely will.

His sit-down with Josina Anderson, which for some reason had Lil Wayne to Beckham’s left, included Beckham openly expressing concerns about Beckham being outschemed.

As to whether the Giants have an issue at quarterback, Beckham said, “Uh, I don’t know.” Beckham also didn’t provide a quick and unconditional “yes” when asked if he’s happy in New York; Beckham said, “That’s a tough question.”

It’s a strange and bizarre development for a player who signed a new contract in August that included a $20 million signing bonus and $65 million in guarantees. If he wanted out (and apparently he does), Beckham could have done a lot of things other than take the team’s money.

He could have held out. He could have had his agent work behind the scenes to lobby for a trade. He could have made it clear that he’s determined to do whatever he has to do to get out of New York, including going year to year under the franchise tag until he’s traded.

There’s also a chance that this is part of Beckham’s strategy, with the goal of getting paid by the Giants and then forcing a trade elsewhere. If that’s his strategy, however, it’s not a good strategy.

Randy Moss (who knows a thing or two about creating distractions for a football team) criticized Beckham’s performance in the interview. Charles Woodson worked hard to find a way to support Beckham, ultimately settling on the notion that Beckham was simply providing honest answers to direct questions. (That’s never a good excuse for saying things publicly that should only be said privately.) Anderson, who surely hopes to preserve her access to Beckham, took issue with the criticism expressed by Moss, arguing that Beckham’s comments flow directly from a desire to win.

18 Comments

18 responses to "Odell Beckham interview could create plenty of new problems

  2. I can uderstand and would applaud his candor if he had also provided a feasible plan to correct these issues, since he didn’t (and there are none available atleast this year), it just comes off as piling on and building an excuse for a lost year.

  3. I can’t wait until the release of Ocho Beckham’s autobiography:

    Ocho Beckham – Locker room EBOLA: Locker Room Distractions I Learned from Chad Johnson

  4. I said it before,and I’ll say it again…DO NOT air your gripes to the media. Keep it in house if you have something negative to say. Beckham will never learn this and he will probably never grow up,either. The same goes for Antonio Brown and all the other divas. It’s a sure way to ruin a team and a locker room.

  8. The failure to take Elis replacement in a draft chock full of young studs and reset the clock is going to hurt the Giants for decades. If the real plan was to keep Eli why not trade down out #2….you could have still drafted a good RB…drafted Will Hernandez and added another good lineman.

    Now you’re stuck in a situation where you’ve got a statue for a QB…a primadonna at WR…a young stud RB….with no one to block for them.

  9. Beckham is a talented young receiver. He’s following in the footsteps of Terrell Owens. Owens and Beckham really can’t help themselves. I am not a psychologist, but I don’t think they can control their own behavior in a way that is beneficial to themselves and their teammates, or their families. Hopefully the Players Association can help get Beckham some help before he gets any farther down the path of self destruction. It’s sad. Look at Owens today. If that’s not sad, I don’t know what is. It usually doesn’t end well.

  12. Don’t forget you’ve OBJ to thank for getting Coughlin fired in 2015, and losing a 2016 Wildcard.

  14. Funny how Eli did not throw him under the bus after his multiple drops in the one playoff game he appeared in against the Packers. Great talent, but not a great teammate.

  15. nfcleast says:
    October 7, 2018 at 12:45 pm
    The failure to take Elis replacement in a draft chock full of young studs and reset the clock is going to hurt the Giants for decades. If the real plan was to keep Eli why not trade down out #2….you could have still drafted a good RB…drafted Will Hernandez and added another good lineman.

    Now you’re stuck in a situation where you’ve got a statue for a QB…a primadonna at WR…a young stud RB….with no one to block for them.
    ——————————————
    I can’t believe the NCAA ran out of QBs and the only credible teams for the next decade drafted a wb 1st round last year.

  16. @big blue00 – other than Manning, Simms and Hostletler…name me any other proficient Giants QB. Kurt Warner doesnt count.

    Decades may have been strong. But yes the failure to identify his replacement may hurt the Giants for years.

  18. Everyone knows OBJ is all about OBJ.
    But what doesn’t make sense is he was extremely vocal for a big extension, which he got, but he still isn’t happy.
    OBJ will NEVER be happy. It’s in his DNA to agitate everyone of authority around him.
    NYG made a big mistake trying to rebuild a squad with a creep like OBJ in the locker room.
    You should have traded him.

