Panthers up early, Odell Beckham with a big drop

Odell Beckham is going to have more stuff to apologize for today.
The Giants wide receiver is off to an unfortunate start against the Panthers, and his drop on a fourth-and-3 was egregious for a guy who has talked lately about how the team isn’t getting the ball to him.
But it got worse, as his attempted block on a punt return created confusion that led to a Panthers touchdown.
The Giants put him back on returns, and his first one was good. But as he went back in the second quarter, he tried to block a Panthers gunner away from the ball, and when Janoris Jenkins tried to scoop up the ball, he fumbled. The Panthers recovered in the end zone for a touchdown and a 14-3 lead.
Meanwhile, the Panthers appear to have their offense in good shape after the bye. Between several nice catch-and-runs by D.J. Moore (though technically a run on a toss) and Curtis Samuel, the Panthers are showing some offensive versatility. Cam Newton has already spread the ball around effectively, and delivered a big block, so everyone is happy there.